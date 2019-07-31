Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's body found from Netravati River after 48 hours since he went missing

Two days since India's biggest coffee chain founder VG Siddhartha had gone missing, his body was recovered on Wednesday from the banks of Netravati river after 36 hours of search operations conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police.

Karnataka: Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/J1yDvK2COg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

According to CNN-News18, the body was retrieved 5 kilometres from Ullal, where Siddhartha was reportedly last seen. The search teams led active operations till 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The search teams scoured the waters under a bridge across the swollen Nethravathi river. The 60-year-old son-in-law of former Union foreign minister and BJP leader SM Krishna was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, police said.

Local fishermen had also joined in the frantic search operations.

Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru to Sakleshpur in Hassan district in a car on Monday afternoon, but on the way had asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, the police said.