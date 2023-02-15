Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and South Africa for cooperation in Disability Sector

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Government of the Republic of South Africa for cooperation in Disability Sector.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Government of the Republic of India, and the Government of South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa.

Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding.

It envisages that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at the large and ageing populations in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost-effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU.

India and South Africa share a long historical link and relations in the context of the struggle for freedom and justice from the time Mahatma Gandhi started the Satyagraha Movement in South Africa over a century ago. India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support to the anti-apartheid movement.

Post-independence, diplomatic relations with South Africa was restored in 1993 and thereafter, India and South Africa established a strategic partnership in March 1997. Subsequently, there has been a consolidation of our close and friendly ties with South Africa, both bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA, and other Forum.

A number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries in diverse areas ranging from economic and commercial cooperation, defense, culture, health, human settlements, public administration and science and technology. India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) has been a useful medium of promoting cooperation in the development of human resources.

Bilateral cooperation between India and South Africa in combating COVID-19 Pandemic and addressing other global challenges have been notable. Various other Ministries/ Departments have also signed MoUs / Agreements for cooperation in their relevant sectors, which further illustrate deeper relationships with the Government of South Africa.

