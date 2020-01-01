CAA protests: AMU further extends winter break, says schedule for reopening varsity to be released after reviewing situation

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University has further extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in the country. The university was to reopen on 6 January.

According to an AMU notice, the decision to extend the vacations again was taken after a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday. A detailed schedule for the reopening of the university "in a phased manner" will be notified after the review of the situation.

On 15 December night, the university had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus.

Over 60 people, including 40 students, AMU security staff and policemen, were injured in the violence. At least four students who received serious injuries are still being treated.

A number of injured students had alleged that police and the Rapid Action Police (RAF) indulged in excesses. Police have booked 56 persons, including a number of students, for holding a protest which later turned violent.

On December 24, nine days after the violence, the RAF filed a separate FIR in which around 1,000 unidentified students were booked for violence.

Students have also formed a coordination committee for continuing their peaceful protest against the CAA on the campus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.