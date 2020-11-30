CA November 2020 exams: ICAI changes exam centres in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow due to 1 Dec elections

The ICAI has released a notification in which the names and addresses of existing centres and new centres are given

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that test centres of students for CA November 2020 exams in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow have been shifted due to election on 1 December. The ICAI has released a notification in which the names and addresses of existing centres and new centres are given. Those who live in any three of these cities can check the notification by visiting the official website of the ICAI at icai.org.

The ICAI has changed 15 centres for the paper scheduled to be held on 1 December in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow.

The remaining papers will be taking place at the existing centres. New centres have only been allotted for 1 December.

India Today reported that CA November exams 2020 admit cards will be valid at the new exam centres and no new hall ticket will be issued for 1 December.

The ICAI had previously rescheduled its intermediate and IPC examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in view of the destruction and power outages caused by Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall in the state and the union territory last week.

CA November exams 2020 started on 21 November after being postponed several times due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are being conducted following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Almost two weeks ago, the ICAI released a notification informing about the shifting of test centres for CA November 2020 exams. The exam centres were changed due to “unavoidable circumstances.” It shifted the exam centres for all candidates in some cases, while it changed test centres for students of specific courses in a few cases.

The notification contained list of centres across the country. The ICAI made changes to 30 exam centres for CA November 2020 exams, which started on 21 November and will end on 14 December.

Earlier in November, the ICAI asked students to submit their “genuine concerns” if their exam centres fell in containment zones.