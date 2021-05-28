The CA Foundation June 2021 Exam is divided into four papers which are held in two shifts

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced two new exam centres to be available for students appearing for the CA Foundation June 2021 Exam.

These two centres have been included in Gujarat’s Patan and Maharashtra’s Malegaon, Times Now reported.

However, ICAI has also said that these centres will be available only if a sufficient number of candidates request to appear for the exam from Patan and Malegaon centres.

The CA Foundation June 2021 Exam will be held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June in several centres across the country. Candidates of the CA Foundation June 2021 Exam can send an email to foundation_examhelpline@icai.in between 29 May to 31 May requesting for a change in the exam centre.

The notice released by the examination department of ICAI on Thursday, 27 May also states that all the other information in the original notification which was released on 5 March remains unchanged.

According to a report in NDTV, the CA Foundation June 2021 Exam is divided into four papers which are held in two shifts. Candidates will answer paper I and II from 2 pm to 5 pm while the timing for paper III and IV is 2 pm to 4 pm.

Along with the examination centres in India, ICAI also has international centres in Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Kathmandu and Uganda’s Kampala.

CA Foundation June 2021 Exam candidates can also opt to answer their exam in Hindi. The online application portal for the exam opened on 20 April and the registration process ended on 4 May.