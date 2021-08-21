CA 2021 Exams: ICAI extend last attempt to appear for final, intermediate exams

In its official notification, ICAI said that it had taken this decision because of the hardships faced by students due to COVID-19.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to extend the last attempt for students to appear for the Final and Intermediate (old) course examinations for Chartered Accountancy (CA) 2021.

The examination has been shifted to November for all candidates in these courses.

The ICAI said this extension would remain in place regardless of whether the student had decided to opt-out of the May examinations. However, it has been declared that November would be the final attempt for students to write their papers under the old course syllabus. No further extension would be given after this examination as the old course scheme would be closed.

The ICAI had earlier released the exam schedule for the December 2021 CA examinations. The exams will be held for various subjects such as Foundation, Intermediate (New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme.

The schedule for the post-qualification courses of International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I has also been released.

Aspirants can register themselves for the exam from 16 to 30 September. The examinations would be held between 5 and 20 December. The ICAI has said that the exam schedule would not be altered due to any local or public holiday declared by the government.

The examinations would also be held in certain overseas centres such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kampala (Uganda), Kuwait, Doha, and Muscat.