C-DAC recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 111 posts ends today at 6 pm; get direct link here

Candidates who apply for more than one post will have to submit a separate application for each post and pay separate application fees for each post

The last date to apply for various posts of project engineers and project managers (contractual basis) at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai is today, 9 December. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies can register at the official website latest by 6 pm today www.cdac.in.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows

Visit the official website cdac.in Click on the ‘Career’s Tab’ on the homepage Select the link for current job opportunities Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the C-DAC Mumbai application link Key in your details and fill the C-DAC application form Submit the form and keep a copy to use it in the future Direct link to apply is here

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 111 posts of project engineers and project managers on a contractual basis at C-DAC, Mumbai. The registration process had begun on 20 November.

As per the instructions available on the official website, the posts are purely on contract basis on consolidated emoluments. The duration of the post is for a period of one year, which can be extended up to a maximum of three years based on the satisfactory performance of a candidate and the requirement of the project.

Examination Fee

Applicants of the exam will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. All female applicants as well as those who belong to SC/ST/PwD/EWS category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates who apply for more than one post will have to submit a separate application for each post and pay separate application fees for each post. The fee has to be paid online through debit or credit card and no cheque, DD or cash will be accepted for payment of application fee.

Mode of Selection

If a large number of applications are received, a written test will be conducted as deemed fit by the management. However, the management has the right to make changes in the selection process at any given point of time, which will be deemed as final.

A screening of the academic records of candidates, as well as their applications, will be conducted by C-DAC, with only shortlisted candidates being called for the test.