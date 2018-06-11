You are here:
BuzzFeed India's Rega Jha steps down as editor-in-chief: A look at some of her best work

India FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 18:47:31 IST

Buzzfeed India's Rega Jha has stepped down from the position of editor-in-chief. She joined the Buzzfeed team as a writer in 2013 before moving to India to establish the website and expand its reach in South Asia.

Rega Jha. Instagram @regajha

She has been active on social media, voicing her opinions and starting a conversation about social issues, body positivity, mental health, feminism and political problems prevailing in India and around the world (sometimes with a touch of humour).

She announced her resignation on Twitter on 11 June.

We rounded up the best of her time at Buzzfeed and beyond:

A video about alternate methods of menstrual hygiene where she and her colleagues try menstrual cups and cloth pads.   

In an illuminating piece, she related her own struggle of being the butt of jokes for her Americanised accent to when the internet mocked Priyanka Chopra's accent in Quantico.

Here's an article where she recounted each time a woman is stopped from exercising her independence - that a simple statement 'made out of concern' always has an underlying meaning to it.

She also made readers nostalgic about the 90s in a hilarious take on a supposedly 'missed detail' in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that really could have changed the iconic scene from the film.

Talking about body positivity, acceptance of body hair, she busted a myth or two about the stereotypical perception of femininity.

femininity is honestly so funny sometimes

She called out publications for their sexist coverage of Kate Middleton's visit to Amar Jawan Jyoti in April 2016.

And finally, here's (our favourite) tweet about being proud of a sisterhood that is working hard towards achieving their goals and not backing down. 


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 18:47 PM

