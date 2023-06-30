Buzz around resignation, Manipur CM N Biren Singh to meet Guv Anusuiya Uikey

Amid the ongoing violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and is expected to submit his resignation as the law and order situation in the north eastern state continue to worsen.

Manipur has been witnessing unrest for almost 60 days and as per reports, Biren Singh was given the option of either stepping down from his post or else the Centre would step in and take over.

As per a report by The Sangai Express, Biren Singh is expected to meet Manipur Governor on Friday, 30 June (around 3 pm) and hand over his resignation.

Meanwhile, a crowd of women congregated outside the Manipur chief minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, urging Biren Singh not to resign.

A report by PTI said, the women asked the CM to take a “firm stand against the troublemakers”.

Manipur Violence

On Thursday, three people were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters.

Protesters and political parties have been persistently demanding for the Centre’s intervention in Manipur. A month ago, members of Manipur’s Kuki community said they have lost faith in their CM and asked the Central government to bring normalcy in the state.

Earlier this month, as many as nine BJP legislators from Manipur wrote to PM Modi, saying that the people of the state had lost complete faith in Biren Singh-led government.

Clashes in Manipur

Since May 3, around 130 people have been killed in the clash between Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur. Several houses have been raised to the ground during the violence.

The violence erupted following the organisation of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts.

