'Buy from Bhai, not Bhaijaan': Several booked in UP's Ghaziabad over THIS controversial poster

A series of contentious posters has stirred up tension in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The posters, which bear the message “Purchase goods from brothers, not from Bhaijaan,” have been attributed to the entire Hindu community as the petitioners.

Numerous public spaces, particularly in the vicinity of the Nandgram police station, have been adorned with these provocative messages.

Swift action was taken by the authorities, resulting in the filing of an FIR against unidentified individuals, and the removal of the disputed posters.

Speaking on the matter, Nipun Aggarwal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) for Ghaziabad, stated that the controversial posters were reported at various locations in the Nandgram area late on Sunday night.

The police promptly intervened and ensured the removal of the posters.

Furthermore, the police are diligently examining CCTV camera footage to identify the individuals responsible for putting up the posters.

Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of disrupting the harmonious atmosphere, said the police official.

SHO Sachin Malik of the Nandgram police station confirmed that three locations in the area had been targeted with these contentious posters.

“The authorities acted swiftly to take them down,” he said.

“Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar has lodged a case against Nitin and 5-6 other unidentified individuals under IPC Sections 295, 153A, and 298 in connection with this incident. As of now, no arrests have been made in relation to the case,” he added.