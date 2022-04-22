Bus with 15 CISF personnel attacked by terrorists near Jammu's Chaddha Camp, one ASI dead

On Friday morning, terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, that was taking CISF personnel for morning shift duties. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patil died in the incident and two other occupants of the bus were injured

A bus with 15 CISF personnel on board, going for morning shift duties was attacked by terrorists around 4.25 am on Friday near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) averted the terrorist attack and retaliated effectively.

A senior CISF officer said that terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patil and injuring two other occupants of the bus.

A terrorist was also killed in the counter-terror operation, the CISF officer added.

In another incident, a security force personnel was killed and four others suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in a locality near an Army camp in Sunjwan on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday.

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh told the media persons that the encounter started after the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

Singh said that the police had inputs about terrorists planning something (on the eve of the prime minister's visit). "A cordon was laid based on an input and the search party came under fire," he added.

He further said that the encounter is still underway as it seems more terrorists are hiding in a house. "The details will be shared later after a thorough search with the first light," the ADGP informed.

The injured security forces personnel were taken to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been suspended and schools in the vicinity have been asked to remain closed for the day.

The officials also informed that at least two heavily-armed terrorists, likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, are believed to be trapped in a vicinity adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station.

"They had apparently come to carry out a major strike in the city," officials said.

