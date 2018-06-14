You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bus falls into 500-foot deep gorge in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu; 6 killed, 28 injured

India Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 16:54:47 IST

Udhagamandalam: Six passengers were killed and 28 others injured when a bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge near here in the hilly Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the state-run transport corporation bus was trying to avoid a pit on the ghat road when the mishap occurred at Mandada, about 10 km from Udhagamandalam.

Chennai: Police Personnel at the resort in Koovathur in East Coast Road outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday. AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala staying there. The two-judge bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender immediately to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_14_2017_000160B)

Representational Image. PTI

Six people, including two women, were killed on the spot, police said adding 28 people were injured, some of them seriously, police said.

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue force, police and state disaster management agency rescued the injured. Of them, nineteen people had been taken to the government hospital in neighbouring Coimbatore while others admitted to the government hospital here.

The bus was proceeding to nearby Coonoor from here. Several parts of the Nilgiris district have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 16:54 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores