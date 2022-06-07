India

Bus conductor earns praise for serving water to passengers, IAS officer shares story

Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner'

June 07, 2022


A bus conductor with Haryana Roadways has been winning hearts for all the right reasons. He has grabbed everyone’s attention for his noble act of serving water to all passengers who board the bus.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share the story of the bus conductor Surendra Sharma who works with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. The kind fellow has been serving water to the passengers from the last 12 years, Sharan mentioned in his tweet.

Here is what the IAS officer posted:

The tweet has received more than 7000 likes and 800 retweets so far. Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner.”

Another said, “Amazing. Richest person on earth for me.”

Appreciating the gesture, a user questioned if the bus conductor carried a container of water with him.

 

"May his tribe increase", remarked another.

 

A user even confirmed that he saw this person serving water to the passengers.

 Earlier, Shankarlal Soni - an old man from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh - caught everyone's attention on the internet after setting a great example of humanity. The 68-year-old is called the 'Waterman of Jabalpur' and provides drinking water for free by riding on a bicycle across the city.

 

In a video shared by ANI, Soni was seen quenching the thirst of people in the scorching heat. In the video, Soni could be seen carrying water bottles and water storage bags on his bicycle as he offered water to people of all ages in the streets.

Soni even placed a placard in front of his bicycle to let people feel free to ask him for water. The video garnered thousands of views.

June 07, 2022

