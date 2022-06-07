Bus conductor earns praise for serving water to passengers, IAS officer shares story
Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner'
A bus conductor with Haryana Roadways has been winning hearts for all the right reasons. He has grabbed everyone’s attention for his noble act of serving water to all passengers who board the bus.
IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share the story of the bus conductor Surendra Sharma who works with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. The kind fellow has been serving water to the passengers from the last 12 years, Sharan mentioned in his tweet.
Here is what the IAS officer posted:
He is Surendra Sharma.He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak.
As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hqy64WZjqC
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 5, 2022
The tweet has received more than 7000 likes and 800 retweets so far. Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner.”
Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner. https://t.co/tx1cgw2IQ9 — Parul Nadar (@ParulNadar92) June 7, 2022
Another said, “Amazing. Richest person on earth for me.”
Amazing. Richest person on earth for me. https://t.co/K9DzCYj737
— Nikhalesh Patel (@NikhaleshPatel) June 6, 2022
Appreciating the gesture, a user questioned if the bus conductor carried a container of water with him.
Good gesture, where does he get the refill from, and does he carry a container? https://t.co/bMIIv31guM — Sudesh Prasad (@sudeshprasad) June 6, 2022
May his tribe increase https://t.co/9Z5seZ6Wx0 — Varuna Vyas (@Varuna_Vyas) June 6, 2022
A user even confirmed that he saw this person serving water to the passengers.
I confirm this.. I saw him offering water..
— Ghalyan🌾🌾👨🏫 (@AtulGhalyan) June 5, 2022
#WATCH Shankarlal Soni, 'Waterman of Jabalpur' provides drinking water for free to people
I've been doing this for last 26 yrs. I carry 18 water storage bags along with water bottles. Each storage bag has about 5 ltr of water. I refill them thrice a day, he says.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/MM3u9zuaBj
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 4, 2022
Soni even placed a placard in front of his bicycle to let people feel free to ask him for water. The video garnered thousands of views.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: UPSC CSE 2021 third rank holder Gamini Singla and family celebrate her feat with a dance
Gamini Singla, who achieved the third post in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam, celebrated her achievement by dancing with her family.
'Why do you have a huge Madhya Pradesh': Watch banter between Mamata and municipality leader
Banerjee asked about the diet of the man and he honestly confessed that he is fond of eating and 'pakora' is a must for his breakfast. She advised him to walk every day and also to maintain a healthy diet. The TMC leader noted that 'pakora' will never let him control his weight.
Watch: Noida boy in action on Mahindra Thar arrested, seeks apology on camera
The action of the police cell has received much appreciation on Twitter. Quoting the thread, one of the commenters has written, 'Not a good time to be a Dabangg on Noida roads. If nothing else the police would surely teach you a lesson'