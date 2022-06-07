Bus conductor earns praise for serving water to passengers, IAS officer shares story

Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner'

A bus conductor with Haryana Roadways has been winning hearts for all the right reasons. He has grabbed everyone’s attention for his noble act of serving water to all passengers who board the bus.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share the story of the bus conductor Surendra Sharma who works with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. The kind fellow has been serving water to the passengers from the last 12 years, Sharan mentioned in his tweet.

Here is what the IAS officer posted:

The tweet has received more than 7000 likes and 800 retweets so far. Reacting to the gesture, a social media user wrote, “Because all we need is a good deed everyday to make life easier and happier for all. Surendra Sharma showcasing this in the most beautiful manner.”

Another said, “Amazing. Richest person on earth for me.”

Appreciating the gesture, a user questioned if the bus conductor carried a container of water with him.