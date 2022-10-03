Bullets for cash: Child abductors shot, nabbed by UP police

New Delhi: UP Police have arrested two accused, who kidnapped an 11-year-old boy from Greater Noida, within 24 hours since the child went missing around noon on Sunday, police said on Monday.

“Child kidnapping case in Greater Noida was solved within 24 hours. An 11-year-old child had gone missing around 12.30 pm on 2 October following which his father received an extortion call, asking for Rs 30 lakh. A police team started the probe and on receiving a tip-off, the accused were intercepted,” said DCP Greater Noida Abhishek Verma.

UP | Child kidnapping case in Greater Noida foiled within 24 hours An 11-year-old child had been missing since 12.30 pm on Oct 2. The father then received an extortion call, asking for Rs 30 lakh. Team started probe. Upon tip-off, accused were intercepted: DCP Abhishek Verma pic.twitter.com/tK2virt3bH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2022

He said that the accused fired on police and in retaliation the two accused were injured.

“While we arrested the two accused, their two accomplices managed to escape. The boy was safely brought to his parents. Our teams are out to nab the other two accused,” added Verma.

According to reports, the police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the police team for its splendid work.

