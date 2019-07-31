You are here:
Building housing Bank of Maharashtra in Solapur caves in; at least 20 feared trapped under debris

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2019 16:24:57 IST

As many as 20 people are feared trapped under debris after the roof of a building that houses Solapur branch of Bank of Maharashtra in Karmala taluka collapsed on Wednesday.

"The roof of the building which houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch at Karmala collapsed," officials said.

The incident was reported around 12.30 pm at the Bank of Maharashtra when some staff and customers were inside the building, The Indian Express reported.

Vishal Hire, Deputy Superintendent of Police for Karmala said, "Till 1.15 pm, seven persons were taken out and they have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is on."

Karmala town is located about 125 kilometres from Solapur and about 160 kilometres from Pune.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

This is yet another incident of building collapse in Maharashtra during the Monsoons. At least 14 people were killed in Mumbai's Dongri area on 17 July when a dilapidated 4-storey building came crashing down on its residents.

Multiple rescue teams, including NDRF, carried out search and rescue operations for over a day to bring out survivors from below the pile of debris.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 16:24:57 IST


