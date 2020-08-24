Building collapses in Raigad: Over 60 feared trapped under debris in Maharashtra's Mahad; 3 NDRF teams rushed from Mumbai

Reports said that over 60 people are feared trapped in the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in the Mahad area of the district.

A building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday and several people are feared trapped in the debris, reports said. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the spot.

News18 reported that over 60 people are feared trapped in the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in the Mahad area of the district.

NDTV also reported that 15 people are likely to be injured.

