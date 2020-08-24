India

Building collapses in Raigad: Over 60 feared trapped under debris, 15 injured; Maharashtra CM assures 'all possible help' to district admin

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about the collapse and said that the collapse was 'very tragic' and that NDRF will provide all possible assistance

FP Staff August 24, 2020 21:28:06 IST
Over 60 people are feared trapped in the debris of a building that collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has spoken to district officials and "assured all possible support" for relief work.

Thackeray also tweeted that he has spoken to Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary and MLA Bharat Gogawale about the situation at the spot.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about the collapse, saying, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG NDRF to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Meanwhile, India Today reported that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot and have begun rescue operations. The report added that the building is called Tariq Gardens.

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted by ANI as saying that three floors of a five-storey building collapsed in the Mahad area of the district.

News18 reported that over 60 people are feared trapped in the debris. While NDTV reported that around 15 people are injured, News18 reported that 17 people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the NDRF said that the incident occurred at 6.50 pm. "Rescue teams have been moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad, etc" the NDRF statement added.

 

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: August 24, 2020 21:28:06 IST

