Building collapses after massive fire at factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi; several, including firemen, feared trapped

New Delhi: A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/q5uGdxkOUL — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said.

Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.

