Budget Session: Opposition leaders shout slogans, storm Well of Lok Sabha to protest rising fuel prices

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

After repeated adjournments, both Houses reconvened at 2 pm. However, the Lower House was later adjourned for the day after barely four minutes, the Upper House was adjourned for the day after ten minutes.

In the Lower House, several Congress members stormed the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest.

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Opposition was being 'blacked out' from the Lok Sabha livestream and their demonstrations were not being aired. In response, Speaker Om Birla asked in a rhetoric vein whether he wanted the 'ruckus' to be shown to the public, LiveLaw reported.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till 12 noon following protests over the rising fuel prices.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and started raising slogans.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till noon for about 40 minutes and then again till 2 pm after Opposition members continued to raise slogans and demanded a reduction in the record high prices of petrol and diesel and holding of a discussion on the issue.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed the notice seeking a debate on the issue moved by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, but Congress members, joined by those of other Opposition parties, trooped to the Well and persisted with their demand for a discussion.

When the House met at noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting members to take their seats and allow the Question Hour to function. He said since the chairman has already disallowed the notice, it cannot be reopened.

The Opposition members continued to protest and raise slogans against the government.

Amid the continued slogan-shouting by the opposition, the DMK's Tiruchi Siva said the issue of a relentless rise in petrol and diesel prices has to be discussed.

Bhupendra Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered him, saying the ruling of the chairman is final and the notice cannot be reopened.

The price of petrol has for the first time crossed the Rs 100 mark in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and has registered record highs elsewhere. Diesel rates too are at a record high as international oil prices bounced back from last year's lows.

With inputs from PTI