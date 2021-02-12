Budget Session: In RS, Rajnath Singh says status quo at LAC to be restored; Rahul's remarks over farm laws roil LS

After the Opposition's attempt to seek a clarification on the defence minister's statement was stymied by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu the discussion turned to the budget and farm laws

The Chinese defence ministry's announcement on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops were beginning "synchronised and organised disengagement" in eastern Ladakh and the lack of statement on the same from the Indian Army left all eyes on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in the Budget Session of Parliament on Thursday.

Rajnath, addressing both Houses of the Parliament on Thursday, confirmed that the Chinese Army would pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of the Pangong lake, and in return, Indian troops would be based at their permanent location at Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3 areas.

After the Opposition's attempt to seek clarification on the defence minister's statement was stymied by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, the discussion turned to the budget and farm laws.

In the Lower House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused an uproar with his criticism of the farm laws.

Criticising the intent behind the farm laws, Rahul said the BJP government follows a “hum do hamare do” policy. "Only four to five people are running the country," Rahul alleged, adding, "The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and will hurt the rural economy."

Rahul was countered by both Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Union minister Smriti Irani.

Thakur, taking exception to Rahul's comments, stated that that there is no provision in the farm laws which says that mandis will be closed.

Following are the key updates from the day:

Rajya Sabha

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India and China would "remove forward deployments in a phased and a coordinated manner" and that senior commanders from both sides would meet within 48 hours after disengagement from Pangong.

"Status quo will be restored," Rajnath added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, disallowing the Opposition's attempt to seek clarification on Rajnath's statement, said, "This is a matter of national unity and security."

"Discussions have been going on for the past 48 hours, and you want to create controversy? It is not good," Naidu added.

Soon after Rajnath made the statement in the Upper House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre on Twitter:

No status quo ante = No peace & tranquility. Why is GOI insulting the sacrifice of our jawans & letting go of our territory? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2021

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Twitter

In the backdrop of Centre's row with Twitter, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday took aim at social media companies.

"We have flagged Twitter, and is in dialogue with them. Why is it that when the police has to act in US Capitol Hill they stand in support, but when a similar action is taken at Red Fort, they oppose it? Freedom of speech is there, but with reasonable restrictions. Why double standards?” Prasad said.

"I have a message for social media platforms — freedom is important, but showing revenge sex video, street fights, porn videos, family issues on social media? Revisit unbridled exposure of double-standards of your own guidelines," he added.

'Repeal laws or legalise MSP'

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral, bringing the discussion to the farm laws, urged the Centre to legalise MSP or to repeal 'black laws' and pledged support to farmers.

"Why not legalise MSP by putting it in the law," he asked.

"The day you do that, the farmers will return to their homes. I must tell the government's spokespersons to stop defaming the farmers. And force will be of no use against the farmers. The farmers will go home only when they can say, 'fateh, fateh, fateh' (victory, victory, victory)," he said.

Adding his voice to the discussion, Samajwadi Party leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad demanded a repeal of three contentious farm laws and pitched for a new law to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) mandatory for the procurement of agriculture produce.

"The farm bills were drafted on the directions of corporates. When the farmers do not want these bills, why are these being imposed on them? I demand that the farm laws should be taken back and a new law to guarantee MSP should be brought."

Nishad pointed out that there is no special package in the budget for the farmers of the parched Bundelkhand region.

'Budget has nothing for poor'

With the discussion turning to the Budget, former Union minister P Chidambaram, claimed that "incompetent management would undo growth achieved in 3 to 4 years".