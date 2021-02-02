Budget 2021 highlights: Science ministries are allocated funds over Rs 15,000 crore
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said a 'Deep Ocean Mission' will also be launched.
The Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated Rs 14,793.66 crore in the budget 2021-22, a 20 per cent increase from the current fiscal. Separately, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has been allocated Rs 1,897.13 crore. The Ministry of S&T has three departments — Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). All these departments played a key role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In the budget 2021-22, the DST has been earmarked Rs 6,067.39 crore, while the DBT has been given Rs 3,502.37 crore, and the DSIR Rs 5,224.27 crore.
In 2020-21, the Ministry of S&T was allocated Rs 14,473.66 crore but it was eventually revised to Rs 11,551.86 crore. The allocation of the previous fiscal was Rs 12,637.43 crore.
"Our oceans are a storehouse of living and non-living resources. To better understand this realm, we will launch a Deep Ocean Mission with a budget outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years. This mission will cover deep ocean survey exploration and projects for the conservation of deep-sea biodiversity," she said.
