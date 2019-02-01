Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal terms financial help a major relief for small, marginal farmers

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that Rs 6,000 per year for each farmer will be given under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi for those who have less than two hectares of land holding and termed it as a big relief for those farmers who are left out, for any reason, from the crop insurance scheme of the government.

Addressing a press conference after presenting the interim Budget on Friday, Goyal said that the Centre would request the state governments to give a list of farmers with less than 2 hectares of land holding, so that small and marginal farmers can enjoy these benefits.

He said that tax deduction at source (TDS) threshold on rental income has been raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh.

Goyal also said that the TDS threshold on interest from bank and post office deposits would be raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

Among other measures, he said benefits under Section 80(i)BA were being extended for one more year for all housing projects approved till the end of 2019-2020.

The finance minister said that benefit of rollover of capital tax gains would be increased from investment in one residential house to that in two residential houses, for a taxpayer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore; can be exercised once in a lifetime.

"Our government has initiated the world's largest behavioral change movement with the Swachh Bharat Mission. India has achieved 98% rural sanitation coverage and as many as 5.45 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF)," said the finance minister.

A holistic approach has been taken by the government for the welfare of all sections of citizens, said Goyal.

He said that for the protection and increasing productivity of cow, Kamadhenu Aayog would be set up and additional Rs 500 crore would be allocated for it in the Budget.

