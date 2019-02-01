Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal has delivered election campaign speech, support for farmers inadequate, says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that finance minister Piyush Goyal presented not an interim budget, but a full-fledged budget accompanied by an election campaign speech.

He said that Goyal tested people's patience by delivering the "longest interim budget speech in recent memory."

Chidambaram was speaking at a press conference in the national capital.

"Goyal switched between Hindi and English during his budget speech, confusing half the people. That was, in fact, the real intention of the government - to leave the people confused," Chidambaram was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

P Chidambaram, Congress on #Budget2019: My one line comment on the budget is that it is not a vote on account but an account for votes. pic.twitter.com/FjX4zU7i3P — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

He said that the government is giving Rs 6,000 income support for small and marginal farmers which is about Rs 17 a day for a farmer family.

"When you call that a great relief for the farmer, I am surprised," the former finance minister said.

He also thanked Goyal for "copying" the Congress declaration that the poor will have the first right to resources of the country.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the government had missed the fiscal deficit target, as warned by him earlier.

"Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country.

"As I had warned, Government misses Fiscal Deficit target for 2018-19. Another red flag rises: CAD is 2.5 percent," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets while reacting to the interim Budget.

Earlier in the morning, Chidambaram raised doubts over the gross domestic product (GDP) figures, wondering how the economy is growing at 7 percent when the unemployment rate was the highest in 45 years.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he claimed that when the government revised the GDP figures it did not realise that the unemployment figures also got revised.

The government on Thursday said it has not finalised the survey on labour force which reportedly showed that the unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high of 6.1 percent in 2017-18.

The National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS), according to the Business Standard newspaper, states that unemployment was last this high in 1972-73. The unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in 2011-12, it said.

With inputs from PTI



