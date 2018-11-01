Budgam encounter: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir; locals pelt stones on convoy after operation

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter which broke out in the Zagoo Arizal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday morning.

The terrorists were killed after a joint search operation was launched by a team of police and security forces based on credible inputs about their presence in the area. After the conclusion of the operation, locals pelted stones on vehicles. An outdoor broadcasting (OB) van was also damaged in the incident.

Jammu & Kashmir: ANI OB (Outdoor Broadcasting) van damaged as locals pelt stones on vehicles after two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam pic.twitter.com/R1oR19SF19 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a statement, said that during the search operation, terrorists fired at the security forces, which was retaliated. Colonel AK Nair said, "We had been tracking this group for some time, they were here probably to create unrest for the upcoming Panchayat elections."

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounter and a case has been registered.

The police have also requested residents to not venture near the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. They have also requested locals to cooperate with them till the area is completely sanitised.

In another encounter On 26 October, two militants and an army jawan were killed during an encounter in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in the state. Additionally, on 25 October, six militants were killed in two gunbattles with security forces in Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

