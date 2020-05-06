Buddha Purnima 2020 tomorrow: Occasion marks birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha; UN chief extends greetings

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. His birth anniversary usually falls in April or May on a full moon day and is celebrated across the world.

This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 7 May.

On this day, devotees offer prayers to Buddha. Some of them also visit Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bihar. Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment at the site of the temple.

Buddha Purnima 2020 Date and Time

The auspicious time for the purnima starts at 7.44 pm on 6 May and ends at 4.14 pm on 7 May.

Buddha Purnima Significance

Buddha was considered as one of the greatest spiritual leaders. He gave up all sort of materialistic possessions and worldly pleasures, in order to find truth of life. After years of meditation, he became enlightened and began preaching the philosophy of life. It is believed that by following his principles one can get rid of sufferings in life.

Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Vesak Day, is a sacred occasion for millions of Buddhists around the world.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, UN Secretary-General António Guterres extended his wishes to all. “On this date marking the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha, all of us, Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, can reflect on his life and draw inspiration from his teachings, he said.

Guterres added that in a time of growing intolerance and inequality, Buddha’s message of non-violence and service to others is extremely relevant.

Buddha Purnima 2020 celebration

This year, devotees cannot visit Mahabodhi temple due to the coronavirus lockdown. One can offer prayers to Buddha at home, read about the teachings of Buddha and meditate.

