BSSC Stenographer Skill Test 2019 result declared; here’s how you can check it on bssc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), Patna, has declared the results of the Stenographer Skill Test 2019 on Wednesday, 17 March. Candidates can check the result on the official website http://bssc.bih.nic.in/. A total of 183 candidates have been shortlisted for counselling.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website http://bssc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, you will find the option ‘Soochna Patt’. Click on it

Step 3: Now, select the option Click here to view the List of candidates Qualified/Disqualified in Stenographer(Skill Test) (Adv. No.20010116)

Step 4: Download the result of BSSC Stenographer Skill Test 2019

Step 5: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

The result has been divided into four categories. The first one has the list of candidates who have qualified for both the steno and typing test. While the second category includes the list of aspirants who have disqualified in the typing test. The third list is of candidates who have been disqualified in the steno test. Whereas, the last list includes the names disqualified in both steno and typing tests.

According to The Indian Express, those who will be selected through this recruitment drive will be given a monthly salary ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. Additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 will also be given to the selected candidates.