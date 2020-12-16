BSSC Inter Level Combined Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 released at bssc.bih.nic.in; test on 25 December

Candidates will have to attach a passport size photograph in the correct place on the admit card and get it attested by a gazetted officer

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exam. Candidates who have qualified the Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exams 2014 can download their hall ticket from the official website of the Commission - bssc.bih.nic.in.

The BSSC 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) examination will be conducted on 25 December, 2020 at designated test centres.

Candidates appearing for the exam have been asked to download Form 12 and read the instructions carefully. Examinees have been asked to ensure compliance in letter and spirit. They will also have to attach a passport size photograph in the correct place and get it attested by a gazetted officer.

Candidates can download the BSSC 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 admit card by entering their roll number or registration number and date of birth in the correct format.

Admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre name and address among other details. Those appearing for the exam must make sure to carry their hall ticket at the test centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Steps to download BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) exam admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission - bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Notice Board tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the message that reads, "Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (mains) Exam-2014)."

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the correct format.

Step 5: Press the Login button.

Step 6: Your BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) exam admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check details including name, roll number, registration number before downloading and taking a print out of the hall ticket.

