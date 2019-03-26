BSSB Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Result: Madhyama 2017 and 2018 scores released; check bssbpatna.com

Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board result | The Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board (BSSB) has declared the Class 10 (Madhyama), for 2017 and 2018. Candidates can check their scores at the official BSSB website bssbpatna.com.

The Times of India quoted BSSB chairman Bharti Mehta said there was an improvement in 2018 results than 2017. While 55.84 percent candidates had qualified in 2017, 72 percent cleared the exam in 2018.

In 2017, around 37,738 candidates had appeared in the examination while the number reduced significantly in 2018. Only 12,748 candidates appeared for Madhyama in 2018.

The candidates can follow these steps to get their result:

- Visit the official BSSB website, bssbpatna.com.

- Click on the 'Result tab' on the homepage.

- Enter the year of examination and the candidate's roll number and submit the details.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

