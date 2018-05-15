BSP trooper killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Tuesday in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

"Pakistan Rangers started ceasefire violation at 1.30 am. They resorted to unprovoked firing at the BSF positions on the international border in the early hours.

"BSF constable, Devinder Singh, was injured in the firing. He succumbed to his injuries later," a BSF official said.

The Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges between the two sides continued for nearly three hours, he added.

There had been comparative calm on both the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border for nearly two months in the Jammu region.

Tuesday's ceasefire violation disrupted the peace that the residents of border villages had been experiencing.