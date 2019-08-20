BSMEB Fauquania Maulvi Result 2019 declared: Candidates can check Maulvi (Class 12), Fauqania (Class 10) examination results on www.bsmeb.org

BSMEN Fauquania Maulvi result 2019 declared|Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB) in Patna released the results for Maulvi (class 10) and Fauquania (class 12) examinations 2019, reports said.

According to LiveHindustan.com, the result has been declared on the official website of the BSMEB, www.bsmeb.org.

Steps to access the result:

Step 1: Visit Bihar State Madrasa Education Board's official website www.bsmeb.org

Step 2: Click either on Fauquania Result 2019 or Maulvi Result 2019, depending on the exam the candidate has appeared for.

Step 3: A login page would appear where candidates have to enter their roll code and roll number

Step 4: The result would appear on the screen, candidates can take a print out for future reference.

A total of 1.5 lakh people appeared for the examinations, reported Jagaran Josh.