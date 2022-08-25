'Eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered. A Pakistani smuggler was shot at but he managed to crawl back to Pakistani side,' said public relations officer, BSF Jammu.

Jammu: BSF troops posted in Jammu on Thursday foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics through International Border (IB) and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday.

J&K | BSF Jammu troops foiled a smuggling bid through International Border in Samba area earlier this morning & recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics, likely to be heroin. One Pakistani smuggler shot but he managed to crawl back to Pakistani side. Bloodstains found: PRO, BSF Jammu pic.twitter.com/o0Fo0aWl7C — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Confirming the incident, SPS Sandhu, DIG BSF, Samba, said around 2 am the troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost and fired at him due to which he returned.

“Last night around 1.50 am our team noticed the movement of a person. He came near the fence. Our party fired and shot him and due to this, he returned. We have recovered 8 packets, suspected to be heroin,” said SPS Sandhu, DIG BSF, Samba.

