BSF Constable Recruitment written exam result 2020 declared; check merit list at bsf.gov.in

The Border Security Force (BSF) Constable recruitment written exam result 2020 has been declared on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their score and qualifying status from the official website bsf.nic.in or bsf.gov.in or jmu.bsf.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates who have qualified the written test will now be eligible to appear for the medical examination test (MET).

The written examination for recruitment to the post of constable (GD) male, female in BSF and CISF through a special recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh was conducted on 8 November.

A report by Times Now said that along with the result, BSF has also released cut-off list.

The BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020 also has list of candidates who have been declared ineligible, debarred or disqualified. To qualifying the written exam, candidates were required to secure a minimum of 35 percent.

BSF will be conducting the MET of shortlisted candidates between 1 and 14 December. It has also specified instructions and requisites that candidates appearing for MET will have to meet.

BSF in its notification said that candidates shortlisted for medical examination test are two-and-a-half time more that the advertised vacancies in each category.

The date and venue of the MET of the candidates in the merit list have been mentioned against their name in the result. No separate call letters will be issued by BSF due to paucity of time.

Candidates appearing for MET will be required to carry four passport size recent coloured photographs, identity proof bearing photo and admit card issued for the written examination.

Steps to check BSF Constable Recruitment exam result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Border Security Force's (BSF) official website - bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, below the What's New section, tap on the Latest link.

Step 3: Press on the link that mentions, "Result of written examination for the post of CT in BSF and CISF for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and calling of shortlisted candidates for appearing medical examination.”

Step 4: The BSF Constable recruitment written exam result 2020 will open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check for your name, qualifying status, details for appearing in MET before saving and taking a print.

Direct link to check BSF Constable recruitment exam result 2020: https://whatsnew.bsf.gov.in/announcmnturdetail?AnnouncementId=Mjk=&LangId=dHJ1ZQ==