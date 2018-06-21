Football world cup 2018

BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting on International Border in Jammu, discuss ceasefire violations

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 21, 2018 22:15:41 IST

Jammu: A flag meeting was held on Thursday between officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in Jammu district.

The BSF officials said the flag meeting was held on the request of Pakistan Rangers.

"On Thursday at about 10.35 am, a Sector Commander-level flag meeting was held between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers at zero line on Octroi border outpost in Suchetgarh sector," the officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BSF frontier headquarters Paloura, Jammu, P.S. Dhiman and 11 other officials participated from the Indian side. Brigadier Muhammad Amjad Hussain and seven other officials of Pakistan Rangers came from the other side.

"During the meeting, various issues related to the border were discussed. BSF cautioned the Pakistan Rangers about the snipping acts and unprovoked ceasefire violations from Pakistan, asserting that the BSF will not tolerate these cowardly acts in future.

"Pakistan Rangers denied all the allegations and said that no snipping was done from their side," the officials said.

Both sides agreed to work together for maintaining peace and harmony along the IB and intimate each other before carrying out any construction work along the border.

The BSF also told Pakistan Rangers that no movement of armed persons along the IB should be noticed during late hours.

"Meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere with the prime focus on maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border. Both sides agreed to develop confidence between them," the BSF officials said.

The meeting ended peacefully at 12 noon.


