BSEM likely to announce Manipur Class 10 result 2020 tomorrow; check result on official website manresults.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 14, 2020 22:34:31 IST

Manipur Class 10 result 2020 | Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) may announce the Class 10 result tomorrow (15 June) on its official website manresults.nic.in, NDTV reported. Another report said that while it will be announced at 2 pm, no press conference will be held.

The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March. Last year, the matric results were declared on 18 May. The delay this year was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to check BSEM Class 10 result:

Step 1: Go to manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Class 10 results
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Your result will be displayed
Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

Last year, over 37,000 students appeared for the matriculation exams, of which 74.69 percent cleared the boards.

About BSEM

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur was established by an Act of Manipur Legislative Assembly in the year 1972. The board organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with secondary school education in the state of Manipur. It is an authoritative body which is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Manipur.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 22:34:31 IST



