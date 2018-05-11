You are here:
BSEH result 2018: Haryana Board to declare Class 12 result on 18 May; check your score on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 13:19:58 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is expected to declare the BSEH Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) Result 2018 on 18 May, reports said. The Haryana Board Class 12 result will be released on the official website bseh.org.in.

Representational image. PTI

The result will also be declared on indiaresults.com and via SMS, The Times of India said.

According to report, the Haryana Board had conducted the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) during February and March. Students, who are appeared for these exams can check their score on BSEH's official website bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the website bseh.org.in

- Click on the menu button which says 'result'.
- Look for the Haryana Board of School Education Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) Result 2018 link and click on that
- Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board is expected to release the result for the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination on 21 March, after the release of the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Examination result on 18 May.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:19 PM

