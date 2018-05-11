You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSEH result 2018: Haryana Board to declare Class 10 result on 21 May; check your score on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 13:19:56 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is expected to declare the BSEH Secondary School Examination (Class 10) result 2018 on 21 May, reports said. The Haryana Board Class 10 result will be released on the official website bseh.org.in.

Representational image. News18.com

Representational image. News18.com

The result will also be declared on indiaresults.com and via SMS, The Times of India said.

Students, who are appeared for the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination for the academic year 2017-2018 which was conducted during February and March 2018 can check their score on BSEH's official website bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the result:

- Log on to bseh.org.in
- Go to the results section
- Look for the Haryana Board of School Education Secondary Examination Result 2018 link and click on that.
- Enter your roll number, and date of birth and click on the submit button
- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board is also expected to release the result for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Examination on 18 March, ahead of the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination result.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:19 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores