BSEH result 2018: Haryana Board to declare Class 10 result on 21 May; check your score on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is expected to declare the BSEH Secondary School Examination (Class 10) result 2018 on 21 May, reports said. The Haryana Board Class 10 result will be released on the official website bseh.org.in.

The result will also be declared on indiaresults.com and via SMS, The Times of India said.

Students, who are appeared for the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination for the academic year 2017-2018 which was conducted during February and March 2018 can check their score on BSEH's official website bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the result:

- Log on to bseh.org.in

- Go to the results section

- Look for the Haryana Board of School Education Secondary Examination Result 2018 link and click on that.

- Enter your roll number, and date of birth and click on the submit button

- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board is also expected to release the result for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Examination on 18 March, ahead of the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination result.