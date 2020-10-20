BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card released, check at bseh.org.in

Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards online, or find that the website returns 'not available' error for their credentials, should visit the board's office on any working day before the starting date of the exam

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released admit card for Haryana board class 10 and class 12 compartment exam on its website - besh.org.in. It has also released the admit card for improvement, additional and Haryana Open School exams.

The Haryana Board Class 12, or senior secondary, compartment exam will commence from 28 October, while the exam for Class 10, or secondary, will start from 29 October. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students can download Haryana Board hall ticket, or admit card, by entering their roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, registration number.

A report by Careers 360 said BSEH Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh has instructed students to take a coloured printout of Haryana board admit card 2020 on A-4 size paper only.

Students are required to check all the details mentioned in the admit card correctly and contact the Board office immediately if there is any error.

Students for Haryana Open School can apply for correction by submitting the original required documents and the requisite fee to the board office from 19 to 22 October.

Candidates whose admit card has not been released should visit the board's office on any working day before the starting date of the exam and submit the required documents.

Admit card is important document for BSEH compartment, improvement, additional and Haryana Open School exams. If candidates fail to carry their hall ticket to the exam centre, they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

BSEH admit card will mention the name, roll number, registration number of the candidate, exam centre details, exam timings, reporting time, and the guidelines that students should abide by in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download BSEH admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to BSEH official website - bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under News section, click on link that reads, "Admit Card Haryana Open School Exam October 2020" or "Download Admit of Compartment/ Improvement/ Additional Exam October 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter details including your examination roll number, your name, father's name, mother's name and registration number.

Step 4: Tap on Search button.

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the page. Verify all details before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to download BSEH 2020 compartment/ improvement/ additional exams admit card: http://bsehexam2017.in/admitcards/reappearrandomadmitcard.aspx

Direct link to download Haryana Open School exam admit card: http://bsehexam2017.in/admitcards/randomadmitcard.aspx