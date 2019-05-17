BSEH Class 10 result 2019: Haryana education board to release HSC results today; check score at bseh.org.in

BSEH Class 10 result 2019| The Board of School Education Haryana will release this year's Class 10 board results today, Friday (17 May,2019) at around 2 pm. Candidates can check their score and download their result from the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

BSEH conducted Class 10 exams from 8 March, 2019 to 30 March, 2019. Around four lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

In case the official website is unresponsive because of heavy traffic, students can also check their score on third party websites which include indiaresult.com and examresults.net.

Steps to check BSEH Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Result 2019

Step 3: Enter details and click on submit button to check result

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

In 2018, the result was declared on 23 May, 2018. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 51.50 percent. Girls had performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 55.34 percent as compared to boys' 47.61 percent.

Meanwhile, HBSE released Class 12 result on 15 May. The overall pass percentage in the senior secondary examination was recorded at 74.40 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.