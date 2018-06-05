You are here:
BSEB results 2018: Bihar Board to announce Class 12 Intermediate result tomorrow to align with DU admissions

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2018 16:23:44 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the Class 12th (intermediate) board examination result will be declared on Wednesday, according to several media reports. The results were earlier supposed to be out on 7 June but have been preponed keeping in mind the Delhi University (DU) admission schedule. Students can check their results on the official website of the board, www.biharboard.ac.in.

Representational image. PTI

The Bihar board conducted its Class 12th exams 2018 from 6 February to 16 February.

Here is how you can check your score for BSEB Class 12th result 2018:

1) Go to the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in
2) Click on the link which says, Bihar Intermediate Class 12 results 2018
3) Enter your roll number
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen
5) Download the result and take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for DU admissions have already begun and will close on 6 June. According to an India Today report, there are around 1,600 seats in undergraduate courses in which entrance test are conducted. The first admission list will be notified by colleges on 30 June at 9 am and the candidates will have to then get their documents verified and secure admission in the allotted college by 2 July, up to 1 pm.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 16:23 PM

