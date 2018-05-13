BSEB Result 2018: Bihar Board to declare Class 10th result today, Class 12th result on 18 May; check it on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results for Class 10th examinations today while the result for the Class 12th examinations has been postponed to 18 May. Aspirants can check the result on biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar Board Matric results were earlier scheduled to be released on 10 May whereas the Bihar Board HSC +2 results on 12 May, however, according to News18, the BSEB Intermediate Class 12th result got postponed to 18 May while Class 10th result to 15 May.

Here is how Class 10th and Class 12th students can respectively check their results:

- Go to the board's official website: biharboard.ac.in.

- Click on the link displayed on the site for results, which will direct you to the page with the grades.

- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit.

- Take a printout of your results for future reference.

According to News18, 17,70,42 lakhs students sat for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th matric exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar BSEB Intermediate Class 12th board exam in 2018. The report says Class 10th exams were held from 21 to 28 February. Meanwhile, the Class 12th exams were held from 6 to 16 February.

NDTV reported that this year, the Bihar Board used bar-coded answer sheets instead of the normal ones to avoid cheating and other unfair practices. The board had also introduced 50 percent objective questions for which students were provided with a different OMR sheet. Officials have completed evaluating the answer sheets and are now decoding the same, the report adds.

According to a report in DNA, the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examinations every year in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.