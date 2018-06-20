You are here:
BSEB Result 2018: Bihar board Class 10 result likely to be declared on 26 June; check your grades on biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 20, 2018 10:33:25 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results for Class 10th board examinations on 26 June. Students can check the result on the official board website, biharboard.ac.in.

The board had announced the Class 12th results on Wednesday (6 June).

The Bihar board Class 10th results were initially scheduled to be released on 10 May whereas the HSC +2 results were scheduled to be released on 12 May. The Class 10th result was then postponed to 20 May and Class 12th result postponed to 18 May.

Students

Representational image. PTI

A total of 17,70,42 lakh students sat for the BSEB Class 10th exams and 12,07,986 students appeared for the BSEB Class 12th board exam in 2018. The Class 10th exams were held from 21 to 28 February, while the Class 12th exams were held from 6 to 16 February.

Here is how Class 10th and Class 12th students can respectively check their results:

- Go to the board's official website: biharboard.ac.in.
- Click on the link displayed on the site for Class 10th results.
- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit.
- Take a printout of your results for future reference.

NDTV reported that this year, the Bihar board used bar-coded answer sheets instead of the normal ones to avoid cheating and other unfair practices. The board had also introduced 50 percent objective questions for which students were provided with a different OMR sheet. Officials have completed evaluating the answer sheets and are now decoding the same, the report adds.

According to a report in DNA, the BSEB conducts Annual Secondary School Examinations every year in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


