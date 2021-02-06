BSEB reopens registration link for Class 10 exams 2022; register at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Regular students will have to pay Rs 220 as registration fees for Bihar board Class 10 exam, while private students will have to pay Rs 320 to appear for the exam
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the link to register for the Bihar Board Class 10 annual examination 2022. Candidates who will be appearing in the secondary board exams next year need to visit the dedicated site of BSEB to apply in the online mode.
Interested and eligible candidates must go to secondary.biharboardonline.com and enter their names in the registration portal.
According to a report by NDTV, students who are currently studying in Standard 9 and will be promoted to Class 10 next year will be able to apply through the recently opened link for Class 10 board exams in 2022.
Students need to fill in the application form given on the site and submit it thereafter in order to complete the registration process.
Follow these steps to apply for Bihar Board Class 10th annual examination 2022:
Step 1: Visit the BSEB secondary exam site at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Registration./ Permission’ tab at the top of the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page
Step 4: Go to the ‘Exam Year – 2022’ section
Step 5: Click on the ‘View/ Login' option under the section
Step 6: Click ‘View/ Apply’ in the next window
Step 7: Enter your district, school name and secure code to login
Step 8: Once you have been successfully logged in, fill up the registration form available on the site
Step 9: Submit the form and pay the application fee
Step 10: Once you receive the pay receipt, the application process is over
Here is the direct link to login (http://regsecondary.biharboardonline.com/Reg21/Login.aspx).
India TV reported that regular students will have to pay Rs 220 as board registration fees, while independent students will have to pay Rs 320. The report mentioned that if any student was not able to pay the application fees earlier, they can submit it now.
