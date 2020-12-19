BSEB releases Bihar Board Intermediate practical exam admit card 2021; exams to be held between 9, 18 Jan

The principals of the schools affiliated to BSEB can download the admit cards from seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com using the user ID and password issued by the board; students will have to visit their respective schools to collect the hall ticket

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB class 12 practical exam admit card on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) practical exam will be conducted by the board between 9 and 18 January, 2021.

According to a report by Careers 360, the principals of the schools affiliated to BSEB can download the admit cards for the students using the user ID and password issued by the board. Students will have to visit their respective schools to collect the hall ticket.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the principals of the schools will have to downloaded the admit card are sign them before distributing it to the students. The Bihar Board Class 12 students who were absent in the sent-up examination have not been issued the admit card.

BSEB will issue separate admit card to all the students for the theory examination that will be held from 1 to 13 February.

The BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card will mention the name, roll number, registration number and other details of the candidate. The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines that students will have to follow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students will have to maintain social distancing and use face mask at the exam centre.

Steps to download BSEB practical admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download intermediate practical exam admit card 2021

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: The BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket