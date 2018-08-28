BSEB may declare Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 today, check at bsebssresult.com/bseb

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 on Tuesday evening on its official website: bsebssresult.com/bseb and also on biharboard.ac.in.

The board did not provide any official notification but it is speculated the result will be declared on Tuesday evening. Candidates who had appeared for the exam must check the official website.

Students who were unable to clear BSEB 10th examinations in March appeared for 10th Compartmental examinations in July, Times Now reported.

On 26 August, BSEB declared Class 12th Compartment Result 2018. For Class 10th Exams 2018, the board introduced 50% Objective Type Questions from 2017 to improve the pass percentage.

How to check results:

- Visit the official website bsebssresult.com/bseb.

- Enter your roll number, name and other required details.

- The results will be displayed on screen.

Students must check the official page regularly for any updates regarding Bihar Board Compartmental Results 2018.