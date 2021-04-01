BSEB likely to announce Bihar Board Class 10 result by 6 April; topper verification to begin from 2 April

As part of the topper verification process, the top 20 students with the highest marks will be called to the BSEB office where a panel of experts will interview them about the questions asked in the board exams

After announcing Class 12 results last month, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 Board exam or Bihar matriculation exam anytime soon.

As per a News18 report, BSEB will begin the topper verification process from 2 April post which the results are expected to be declared by 6 April.

Once the board results are announced, Bihar students will be able to check their scores online from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com. It should be noted, however, that the result website link is not confirmed by the board.

Once results are announced, students can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

The board wrapped up the evaluation process from 12 March to 24 March.

BSEB conducted Class 10 exams in 1525 centres across the state. Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 examination this year. Out of these, 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls.