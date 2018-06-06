You are here:
BSEB Class 12th Result: Bihar Board Class 12 result announced; check at biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 16:56:30 IST

The Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2018 has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday (6 June). The results have been published on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Representational image. PTI

Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the Bihar Board result for Class 12th on 7 June but as the Delhi University admission begins from 7 June, the results will be released a day before.

The BSEB conducted the examination for the academic year 2017-18 from 6 February and concluded on 16 February. Practical examinations were held from 11 January to 25 January, 2018.

If the students are unable to acces the official website of BSEB due to increased traffic on the website, they can check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com as well as examresults.net

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Result 2018:

- Click on the official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

- Students can take a print out for further reference

Nearly 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state of Bihar this year.


