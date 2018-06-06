BSEB Class 12th Result 2018 announced: State govt to reward toppers; first rank to get Rs 1 lakh, second Rs 75,000

The Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2018 has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday (6 June). The results will be published on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

This year, the government has announced Rs 1 lakh as reward for the topper, Rs 75,000 for the second topper and Rs 50,000 for the student on the third rank. In addition to the prize money, they will be given a laptop and an Kindle e-reader gift. Students who rank fourth and fifth will be given a laptop with Rs 15,000.

The BSEB conducted the examination for the academic year 2017-18 from 6 February to 16 February. Practical examinations were held from 11 January to 25 January.

If the students are unable to access the official website of BSEB due to increased traffic on the website, they can check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com as well as examresults.net

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board Result 2018:



- Click on the official website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

- Students can take a print out for further reference