BSEB Class 12th compartment results 2018 delayed again; check biharboard.ac.in for more updates

The results for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12th compartment exams 2018, scheduled to be released on Monday, has been delayed again, according to media reports. Candidates awaiting the result can keep an eye on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in for more updates.

BSEB had earlier set 16 August as the date for the release of Class 12th compartment results but was postponed till 20 August due to the state mourning the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reported News18.

The India Express also quoted a BSEB official who said, “The result will not be released tomorrow (20 August), the board is expecting to release the result by the end of this month. The dates of the declaration of results will be announced soon.”

Around 1.55 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12th compartmental exams 2018. The exam was conducted from 13 July to 20 July, for Arts, Science, Commerce and for Vocational studies subjects for students who are unable to clear one or two subjects.

The Bihar Board had declared the class 12th board results on 6 June and the exam recorded a pass percentage of 53 percent.