BSEB Class 10th results 2018: Bihar Matric results postponed, to be declared on 20 May; check score on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will now announce the Bihar Board Class 10th result on 20 May, according to several media reports. The Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 will be published by BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from 21 February to 28 February 28. The practical examinations were held from 22 January 22 to 24 January. The students can also check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018:

- Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018

- Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10th Matric results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the result

- Students can take a print out for further reference

- Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 via SMS. Students are required to send a text message (SMS) in the format — BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result delivered on the phone via a text message.

According to reports, nearly 17.70 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th (Matric) exam in 1,426 centres across the state. The BSEB had arranged counselling session over the telephone for the students to help them any confusion regarding the exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.