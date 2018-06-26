Football world cup 2018

BSEB Class 10th Result 2018: Bihar board results to be declared at 11 am today; check scores on biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 26, 2018 06:32:55 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10th result at 11 am on 26 June. The results will be published by BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Though the result was expected to be released on 20 June, the BSEB deferred it to 26 June after thousands of answer scripts of candidates who took the Matric examinations went missing from the strong room of a school in Gopalganj district. However, the board claimed that disappearance of the Class 10th answer scripts won't have any effect "on the overall results nor on preparation of the list of top-ranking students".

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric exams 2018 from 21 to 28 February. The practical examinations were held from 22 to 24 January. The students can also check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018:

- Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the link for 'Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10th Matric results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'save' to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

- Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 via SMS. Students are required to send a text message (SMS) in the format — BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result delivered on the phone via a text message.

According to reports, nearly 17.70 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th (Matric) exam in 1,426 centres across the state.  The BSEB had arranged counselling session over the telephone for the students to help them any confusion regarding the exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 06:32 AM

